Heidi Klum attends the premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

German model Heidi Klum has revealed she is poised to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Halloween costume for 2019. The 46-year-old model - who hosts an extravagant Halloween party every year in New York City - is partnering with Amazon in order to give fans a better look at her costume.

Heidi - who has worn some memorable designs since she first staged her annual party 20 years ago - explained: "This year is my 20th anniversary of my Halloween party, so I thought it would be fun for people to watch live when I get ready.

"On the 34th Street store of Amazon, I'm gonna be sitting in the window and people can just come by all day long and just watch the process if they're interested in seeing something like that.

"I thought it was fun to do a live art installation - that's what I just want to call it, because for me, it's life art, what they do to me. ... [People] can hang out there all day and watch or come in the morning and then shop and come back in the afternoon. I'll still be there. Come and watch if you want!"