Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo expecting first child

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding has confirmed he and his wife Liv Lo Golding are expecting their first child together next year. Henry Golding and his significant other, Liv Lo Golding, took to Instagram to share their happy news, admitting next year is "looking brighter". He wrote: "2021 is already looking brighter" Liv shared a picture of Henry touching her baby bump, and she posted: "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you! (sic)" Several of their famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple.

Actress Freida Pinto wrote: "Cutiessssssss!!(sic)"

Pro golfer Michelle Wie posted: "Congrats!!! (sic)"

Paul Feig, who directed Henry in 'Last Christmas', wrote: "Oh my god!!! So happy for you both! (sic)"

In September, the 33-year-old actor admitted his wife - who he met before his rise to fame - keeps him grounded.

He said: "It's all about transactions.

"I went into the industry with a strong head on my shoulders and I'm lucky to have a wife who doesn't let me get away with anything.

"We've known each other for a decade and have been dating for almost as long. We've been through the wringer, through the highest and lowest times."

And amid the coronavirus pandemic, Henry was able to put his former career choice as an apprentice hairstylist to good use by helping Liv - who he married in 2016 - with her tresses.

He said: "Once in a while, when she's struggling with a blow dry in the morning, I'll finish off the back for her."