Hilary Duff had the "coolest" honeymoon with her husband Matthew Koma.
The "Lizzie McGuire" star celebrated her marriage to Matthew Koma, which took place in an intimate ceremony last month, by jetting off to South Africa with her love.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "It's been such a high. It was the best wedding ever. We had so much fun. We just kept saying, 'That was the best day of our lives!' We did the coolest things [on our honeymoon]. We both had never been on safari and it was what everyone says it is. There are no words. We saw the big five [rhino, lion, tiger, elephant, buffalo] within the first two days! I felt so lucky."