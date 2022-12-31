Holly Robinson Peete: Johnny Depp is ‘on his own planet’

Holly Robinson Peete says Johnny Depp is “on his own planet” The pair worked together on the hit cop TV show “21 Jump Street” for four seasons after its debut in 1987, and she’s admitted they’ve barely kept in touch over the years despite spending so much time together on set back in the day.

Speaking to America’s Closer magazine, she revealed which co-stars she still keeps in contact with, saying: “Dustin (Nguyen), Peter (DeLuise) and Steven (Williams) have stayed in touch. “Johnny is kind of on his own planet. I haven’t seen him much over the years.” Watch video:

After the show ended in 1991, Depp went on to forge a hugely successful movie career with roles in films such as “Edward Scissorhands”, “What's Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”. Robinson Peete continued her career in TV and went on to star in sitcoms “Hangin' with Mr. Cooper” and “For Your Love” before becoming one of the original co-hosts of daytime chat show “The Talk”. She has been married to former NFL player Rodney Peete for 27 years and she’s put their successful relationship down to an exercise they use called the 20-second hug.

