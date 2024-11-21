‘Honouring my dad’s wish’: Rosanna Pansino smokes cannabis grown in his ashes

American YouTube star Rosanna Pansino has honoured her late father’s unique dying wish by incorporating his ashes into the soil used to grow a cannabis plant, which she later smoked. Pansino revealed the heartfelt tribute in the inaugural episode of her new podcast, “Rodiculous”, saying it was her way of celebrating her father’s life and fulfilling his quirky request.

Her father, "Papa Pizza," passed away five years ago from leukaemia. Before his death, he asked his family to "mix his ashes with soil, grow a marijuana plant, and smoke him“. Pansino explained during the podcast that the idea was unconventional but reflected her father’s free-spirited personality.

Pansino said, "At first, my mum was hesitant, she thought people would judge us, but as time went on, we realised this was exactly what Dad wanted. “It’s a personal way of honouring him, and it’s not about what others think — it’s about love and family." Honoring my dad’s dying wish on the Rodiculous Podcast ❤️ #rodiculous #rodiculouspodcast #rodiculouspod #grief #advice @IamDavidKessler pic.twitter.com/tQPjCVxjcy

— Rodiculous Podcast (@RodiculousPod) November 20, 2024 To address misinformation circulating on social media, Pansino clarified in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “I did not smoke my dad’s ashes directly. You should never smoke ash! My father’s ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant.” There is some misinformation circulating online. Just wanted to clarify. I did not smoke my dad ashes directly. You should never smoke ash!



My fathers ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant. 🌱 💕 pic.twitter.com/4spxelMLH1 — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) November 19, 2024 In the podcast, Pansino spoke at length about her father’s vibrant personality, his values, and the lasting impact he had on her life.

She shared how he loved music, distilled his own whiskey and gin, and was deeply connected to nature. "My dad was a family man, a hard worker, and a free spirit who taught me to respect life and not take anything for granted. He had a Willie Nelson kind of vibe, always living life on his own terms. Even in death, he found a way to stay true to himself," Pansino said. She recounted cherished memories, including how they bonded over music and enjoyed a cigar together on her 18th birthday.

"He always taught me to surround myself with people who inspire me and to never take nonsense from anyone," she added. The first episode of “Rodiculous” featured David Kessler, a renowned grief expert, as the guest. Kessler shared insights on navigating loss and finding meaning after the death of a loved one.

"There is a part of you that died with your dad, and there is a part of your dad that will live on in you," Kessler said. "Your meaning is to nurture that part of him." Pansino shared how her father’s unusual final wishes helped her embrace being herself and ignore what others think. "Life is between us and us," she said. "As long as you’re not hurting anyone, honour your loved ones in a way that feels right to you."

