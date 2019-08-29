Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green. Picture: Instagram

Jeremy Meeks has insisted he and Chloe Green are "still together" after it was reported they had separated earlier this month. The 35-year-old model and the Topshop heiress - who have 15-month-old son Jayden together - were believed to have gone their separate ways earlier this month after two years together, but Jeremy has now silenced rumours by insisting the couple are still going strong.

When asked by TMZ if he and Chloe still have feelings for each other, he simply said: "We're still together."

At the time of their reported split, it was claimed 28-year-old Chloe was trying to sell their shared London home.

A source added: "They split about two months ago, but are off and on still speaking."

Jeremy and Chloe met in 2017 when the model was still married to his ex-wife Melissa - with whom he has 10-year-old son Jeremy Jr. - and Chloe confirmed their romance in July that year with a post on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: "Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate."

The former gang member - who found fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral and he was dubbed the "world's hottest felon" - finalised his divorce from Melissa in June last year, following his decision to ask the courts to speed up the process in March.

In court documents, he said: "There has been a complete breakdown of the marriage and no further time or assistance will save the marriage.

"Both parties are ready to end the marriage and have marital status terminated."

His divorce was finalised just weeks after the birth of Jayden, whom he and Chloe announced the arrival of in early June last year, following his May 29 birth.

They wrote in identical posts: "We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy. (sic)"