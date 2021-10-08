Hrithik Roshan pens poignant message to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan following his arrest

Bollywood heart-throb Hrithik Roshan has penned a poignant message to Aryan Khan supporting and motivating the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, following his arrest on drug related charges. Aryan was arrested over the weekend by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Aryan and seven others were taken into custody by the NCB. Initially, Aryan and two others - Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant - were arrested. The trio appeared before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security late on Sunday, and kept in the NCB's custody for a day. Aryan has been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Hrithik who has starred in movies alongside Shah Rukh took to social media where he showed his support for his friend’s son. “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now,” he wrote. The Krish star went on to say that everything will make sense soon.