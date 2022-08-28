Hugh Bonneville loved his 'different' role in ‘I Came By’

The 58-year-old actor is best-known for playing the Earl of Grantham in “Downton Abbey” - but Hugh relished the challenge of starring in the new Netflix film, which centres on a young graffiti artist who discovers a shocking secret.

Bonneville told HeyUGuys: "I think it's quite interesting to play someone who is clearly a member of the establishment. But actually, there's more behind the eyes, so to speak.

"I think without being too heavy-handed, it's a little eye-opener of the people at the top of society and what they ... what they can get away with. They can get away with murder, so to speak.

"It was fun to play something that ... you know, audiences have got used to seeing me in a big house with a Labrador or a small house with a bear, so to play something that was slightly different was fun."