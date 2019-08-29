Many of Johnson's outspoken critics lambasted the announcement, including "Four Weddings And A Funeral" actor Grant. Picture: Reuters

British actor Hugh Grant is very angry. In fact, he's peeved off. And his attention is swiftly directed at new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday Johnson suspended Parliament - this a few weeks before the Brexit deadline. He went on to announce that a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension on October 14 to outline his "very exciting agenda".

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was a "constitutional outrage", reported the BBC

Many of Johnson's outspoken critics lambasted the announcement, including "Nottinghill" actor Grant. He took to Twitter to voice his very outraged opinion.


Within hours of Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament, protests sprung up across the country. Other celebs like Kathy Griffin and Stephen Fry voiced their support for Grant.