British actor Hugh Grant is very angry. In fact, he's peeved off. And his attention is swiftly directed at new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On Wednesday Johnson suspended Parliament - this a few weeks before the Brexit deadline. He went on to announce that a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension on October 14 to outline his "very exciting agenda".

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was a "constitutional outrage", reported the BBC.

Many of Johnson's outspoken critics lambasted the announcement, including "Nottinghill" actor Grant. He took to Twitter to voice his very outraged opinion.

You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects. https://t.co/Oc0xwLI6dI — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) August 28, 2019





Within hours of Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament, protests sprung up across the country. Other celebs like Kathy Griffin and Stephen Fry voiced their support for Grant.

OH! A celebrity didn’t “stay in his lane.” We need a hell of a lot more of this. The times we are in our nothing like anything the planet has ever seen. Not hyperbole. As many people, with large platforms, who realize we are losing democracy all over the world should be posting. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 28, 2019

Weep for Britain. A sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état. Children playing with matches, but spitefully not accidentally: gleefully torching an ancient democracy and any tattered shreds of reputation or standing our poor country had left. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 28, 2019



