Hugh Jackman was joined by his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, as he picked up his Order of Australia medal. The 50-year-old actor was joined by his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at a ceremony at the Government House in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday morning, where he was honoured in recognition for his service to the performing arts and the wider community, in particular as an advocate to eradicate poverty.

He was given the Companion of the Order, which is the highest of the four levels of the Order of Australia.

Hugh - who has children Oscar, 19, and Ava, 15, with his spouse - admitted the honour was "humbling" as he expressed his gratitude to both his wife and his "coaches and mentors" who have inspired him over the years.

He wrote on Instagram after the ceremony: "On this occasion, I am reminded that I share the incredible honor with my parents, my siblings, my friends and, especially, with Deb, Oscar and Ava. There are countless teachers, coaches and mentors who have taught and inspired me along the way. I will forever be in their debt.

"It is humbling to be amongst so many great Australians who have outstanding achievements in so many fields. Thank you to the Governor General.(sic)"

It was announced in June that the 'Greatest Showman' star would receive the honour and he admitted at the time that he felt "emotional" about the news.

He said in a statement after the announcement was made: "As the youngest son of parents who made the decision to immigrate to Australia the year before I was born, this honour is especially emotional and humbling to me."

The "Logan" star previously admitted he feels his "blessed" children have a "responsibility" to help others.

He shared: "My kids have so many advantages. And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others. My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of. But in terms of the world, we're even more blessed. One out of six people doesn't have clean drinking water. They can't comprehend how we live."