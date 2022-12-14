I was groomed to be bombshell-type star, says Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson feels she was “groomed” to become a “bombshell-type of actor”. The 38-year-old actress feared becoming pigeon-holed during her younger years, and Johansson is now thankful that she took control of her career.

She said: “I kind of became like an ingenue, sort of, and I just think that’s part of – young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact. “I did ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Girl with the Pearl Earring’ and by that point, I was 18, 19, and I was coming into my own womanhood and learning my own desirability and sexuality.” Johansson thinks she “got stuck” on a specific trajectory during her younger years.

She told the ‘Table for Two’ podcast: “I think it was because of that trajectory I had been sort of launched towards – I really got stuck. “I was kind of being groomed, in a way, to be this what you call a bombshell-type of actor.” Earlier this year, Johansson claimed that she had been “objectified” during her career.

The actress also argued that she’s been “hyper-sexualised” from a young age. She said: “I kind of became objectified and pigeon-holed in this way where I felt like I wasn't getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old. It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.”

Johansson played a character five years her senior in ‘Lost in Translation’, and the actress recalled fearing for her career after the film’s release.