I won’t waste time explaining myself, says Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea won’t “waste time” explaining herself to people on social media. The 32-year-old rap star insists she won’t be drawn into arguing with her critics or justifying her decisions on social media platforms.

Azalea – who was born in Australia, before moving to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions – wrote on Twitter: “So many friends say ‘Why let ppl say bad things about you? you could tweet and shut em all up!’ “I tell them. Because they live in a reality of their own choosing, I wanna tell you too. “Don’t stop to waste time explaining yourself to ppl who will never celebrate you. (crossed fingers emoji).” (sic)

Watch video: Azalea posted the comment after insisting that she won’t publicly reveal her earnings from OnlyFans (OF). The “Work” hitmaker rubbished suggestions that she’d made more than $300 000 during her first 24 hours on the platform.

Azalea wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “With love. “I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog. (sic)" Azalea said in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for “a few years” to focus on “other creative projects”.

However, the rapper later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post. The blonde beauty – who released her last album, “The End of an Era”, in 2021 – wrote online: “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative and nosey.