Ice-T. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ice-T has been arrested after evading a toll on a bridge in New York City. The 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' actor was pulled over by police at around 6.56am EDT on Wednesday after pulling through a toll on the George Washington Bridge without paying.

And officers also noticed the 60-year-old star - whose real name is Tracy Marrow - hadn't registered the new car he was driving, a red McLaren.

Ice-T was charged with theft of services, issued a summons and was later released on his own recognisance. He was also issued a summons for not having plates and registration.

Though it had been reported the rapper had an E-ZPass in his car to get through the toll but it had failed to work, a source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that he had no E-ZPass transmitter in the vehicle.

The 'Colors' rapper took to Twitter shortly after being released by police and admitted he felt he'd been treated harshly.

He posted: "Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin.

"I love how people think just because I ACT like a cop on SVU I get special treatment from real cops... lol.(sic)"

Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out. Moovin. https://t.co/C2YclAxY2m — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2018

But he then changed the subject to reveal his two-year-old daughter Chanel had had a great time visiting a carnival with her mother Coco Austin.

He posted: "In more IMPORTANT news... Chanel rode her first Roller Coaster! #Thingsthatmatter.(sic)"

Coco, 39, previously spoke of how much her daughter is just like Ice.

She said: "It's funny, we both have the side-eye thing going. Ice has the side eye. Everyone knows his famous side eye. She's got her side eye down pat. It's hilarious."