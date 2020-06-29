Idris Elba praises on-screen diversity

Idris Elba is starting to see "the needle start to move" in regards to on-screen diversity.

The "Luther" star is glad to see anti-racism at the forefront of many conversations right now.

He said: "Four years ago I stood in parliament and gave a speech about the importance of on-screen diversity - and diversity of thought - in shaping the world. Four years later I've seen the needle start to move. I'm encouraged to see companies, businesses, organisations, individuals change the way they feel about equality.

"But when things get tough, diversity often suffers, and we can't lose the momentum and let things go backwards."

And Idris has praised the Black Lives Matter movement, and how many "quite difficult conversations" are being done now as he said "independent film is a vital part" of telling these stories and educating the nation.