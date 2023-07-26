Idris Elba recalls scary nightclub incident

Idris Elba “nearly lost [his] life” when he was held at gunpoint after trying to diffuse an argument. The ‘Hijack’ actor learned not to “play negotiations” following the terrifying incident, which took place outside a club in the US.

Speaking on the ‘Smartless’ podcast, he said: “I nearly lost my f****** life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club. “A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, ‘I’ll f****** kill you,’ and so on. I come round and I go, ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?’ ” The 50-year-old star explained the man mistook his intentions and thought Elba was “trying to hit on” his girlfriend.

He continued: “He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that… Consequences, man.’ “ The ‘Yardie’ filmmaker – who is married to Sabrina Dhowre Elba and has two children from previous relationships – was famously the DJ and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception in May 2018, and he explained he was asked to do the job by Prince Harry after their paths crossed regularly in London nightclubs.

He said: "I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where Harry would show up and he was like 'Yo!' and I'm like 'Yo!'

“And then at one point he was like, 'Listen man, I'm getting married.' I was like, 'Yo! That's amazing.’ "He goes, 'I want you to DJ.'' But the prince went on to ask for a particular song.