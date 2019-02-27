Idris Elba. Picture: Reuters

Idris Elba has revealed he thought Prince Harry was joking when he invited him to be the DJ at his wedding reception. The 'Luther' actor and part-time DJ - who is set play Coachella this summer - took to the decks at Frogmore House in Windsor last May for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's star-studded party after their wedding nearby at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Speaking about the moment Harry asked him to do him the honour in spinning some tunes at the bash, Idris revealed he didn't think he was being serious.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he recalled: "I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding ... I was like is this a joke?"

Explaining his connecting to the British royal family, he explained: "So Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad's (Prince Charles) charity - The Prince's Trust - and he really helped me out when I was a young actor so I work with them a lot.

"Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, 'What are you doing on [May 19]' and I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding."

The 46-year-old actor - who has 17-year-old Isan with first wife Hanne Norgaard and four-year-old Winston with ex-spouse Sonya Nicole Hamlin - previously admitted the couple's wedding was one of the "highlights" of his life.

He said: "I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure. Harry's a friend of mine. ust from round the way, haha! He's a neighbourhood lad!

"It was a beautiful experience, like all weddings are."

Idris got engaged to Sabrina Dhowre last year, but refused to confirm whether the royal couple will be on his wedding guest list.

He simply replied: "Haha. I get misquoted all the time, so I had better keep quiet."