Idris Elba was 'motivated' to reveal coronavirus diagnosis by Tom Hanks

Idris Elba was "motivated" to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis by Tom Hanks, who is still, himself, in quarantine after his own test came back positive.

The "Luther" star - who announced he had tested positive for the virus on Monday - has credited Tom, who also has coronavirus, for allowing him to speak out.

In a live questions and answers session on social media, he said: "I'm really proud of Tom Hanks who is also someone in the public eye who came out and said they have it and has been public about it. I was really motivated by Tom's move there."

Meanwhile, Idris previously insisted he` is "feeling good" after being diagnosed.

He shared: "Yesterday was good and bad. Bad because I tested positive, but it was also good because it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people. Definitely made it more real for me and my family. There was so many positive responses to, you know, me talking about it. Some negative too. But there were some definite positive ones. I certainly felt ...