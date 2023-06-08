If they’re not dating, why did Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have dinner with his parents?

The duo joined the “Titanic” star’s dad and stepmom for the fine dining experience in England’s capital city, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Los Angeles – Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted enjoying an evening meal with Gigi Hadid in London.

The meeting came as a surprise after the actor, 48, and model, 28, were said to have shared a brief romance earlier in the year.

However, their dalliance reportedly quickly fizzled out with DiCaprio having been linked to a number of other women in the months that followed.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” main man was spotted exiting the Chiltern Firehouse before making his way to the famous London restaurant. Dad George and stepmum Peggy Farrar arrived earlier in the evening.