Rap star Iggy Azalea has accused T.I. - her former mentor - of talking about her in order to boost his own relevance.
The 29-year-old rapper has recently become embroiled in a high-profile feud with her former mentor, but Iggy has now called on T.I. to stop talking about her in the media.
In a series of now-deleted tweets, Iggy wrote: "Please move on and speak about artist you are (hopefully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don't bring your a** up, NO ONE is asking about you. I'm tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening
"But seeing a man speaking out of his a****le and blurting one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle. (sic)"
Iggy took to Twitter following recent comments from T.I., who took credit for the blonde beauty's early career success.