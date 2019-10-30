Iggy Azalea blasts T.I. on Twitter









Iggy Azalea walks the red carpet for the iHeart Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Picture: Bang Showbiz Rap star Iggy Azalea has accused T.I. - her former mentor - of talking about her in order to boost his own relevance. The 29-year-old rapper has recently become embroiled in a high-profile feud with her former mentor, but Iggy has now called on T.I. to stop talking about her in the media. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Iggy wrote: "Please move on and speak about artist you are (hopefully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don't bring your a** up, NO ONE is asking about you. I'm tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening "But seeing a man speaking out of his a****le and blurting one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle. (sic)" Iggy took to Twitter following recent comments from T.I., who took credit for the blonde beauty's early career success.

The 39-year-old rap star also claimed that signing Iggy has tarnished his reputation as a music executive.

Speaking about Iggy, he's said: "As far as I'm concerned, I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn't really need black people to like her anymore, she switched up, started acting different, made moves that I wasn't proud of, that kind of placed my reputation in the line of fire.

"And she was very arrogant about it."

Meanwhile, Iggy has also downplayed the role T.I. played in her early career, insisting he had very little involvement with her music.

She explained: "I don't understand how you could think you were responsible for something you never even heard until it was mixed and mastered.

"I think about it but honestly what do I get out of that?"