Iggy Azalea gives Playboi Carti a chance to 'do right'

According to Iggy Azalea, she is giving Playboi Carti a chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old star recently slammed the rapper on social media for missing his son's first Christmas, but after addressing the issue in public, she's now suggested things will "change for the better". Iggy - who confirmed she'd given birth to Onyx in June - wrote on Twitter: "I’ve spoken to my bd and as f***** up as this s***'s been... it was for the best because now s**** aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. "That’s all I wanted. (sic)"

I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been...

it was for the best because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son.

That’s all I wanted. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 27, 2020

Iggy subsequently clarified that she's not rekindled her romance with the rap star.

She said on the micro-blogging platform: "Girl I said he's being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain't no take backs on that! (sic)"

In fact, Iggy insisted there's no chance they'll ever reunite.

The “Fancy” hitmaker - who began dating Playboi in 2018 - added: "We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. F*** no. (sic)"

Iggy announced her son's arrival via a social media post in June.

However, the rap star admitted at the time that she was anxious about sharing the news with the world.

The blonde beauty wrote on Instagram: "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. (sic)"

Despite this, Iggy is determined to protect her son from outside influences.

She said: "I want to keep his life private and wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words (sic)"