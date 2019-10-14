Iggy Azalea labels T.I. a 'misogynist'









Iggy Azalea walks the red carpet for the iHeart Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Picture: Bang Showbiz Australian rap star Iggy Azalea thinks T.I. is a "huge misogynist". The 29-year-old rap star has slammed her former mentor in a series of now-deleted tweets, after T.I. recently described Iggy as his "biggest blunder" as a producer. T.I. told The Root that he was still "actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea". He added: "That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being a music] executive is concerned ... To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball." But Iggy - who was previously signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle record label - has hit back at the rapper.

The blonde beauty wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooooooooo. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you. (sic)"

Iggy continued: "The tea I could spill on what bulls**t this is but at the end of the day I think people can see it's clear he's salty. He's a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn't speak like a fortune cookie. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Iggy - whose association with T.I. ended in 2015 - recently admitted she is "extremely excited" for her EP to be released.

The "Fancy" hitmaker can't wait to unveil her new music and promised it would be here by the end of next month.

She wrote on Twitter: "I'm starting to get extremely excited for you to hear my EP. f*********************kk...... (sic)"