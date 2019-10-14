Australian rap star Iggy Azalea thinks T.I. is a "huge misogynist".
The 29-year-old rap star has slammed her former mentor in a series of now-deleted tweets, after T.I. recently described Iggy as his "biggest blunder" as a producer.
T.I. told The Root that he was still "actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea".
He added: "That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being a music] executive is concerned ... To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball."
But Iggy - who was previously signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle record label - has hit back at the rapper.