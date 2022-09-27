Iggy Azalea recalls feeling 'deprived of a personal life'

Iggy Azalea has felt “utterly deprived of a personal life” during her music career. The 32-year-old rapper has taken to social media to offer advice to aspiring music stars, admitting that her own path towards fame and success hasn’t been straightforward.

Story continues below Advertisement

Azalea – who moved from Australia to the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Here’s the thing I think everyone working hard toward a dream should know. “On the road to ur goal there will be moments u feel insane, utterly deprived of a personal life and like everything’s falling apart. When u reach ur goal … u will still have those moments. Its normal. (sic)” Watch video:

Azalea announced in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for “a few years” to focus on “other creative projects”. However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post. She wrote online: “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But what I’ve learnt is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. “So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)” Azalea also returned to touring alongside Pitbull earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement