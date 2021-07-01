Iggy Azalea speaks to support Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears' father made her sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) "moments" before the two singers were due on stage and admitted she has "personally witnessed" the behaviour her collaborator detailed during her conservatorship hearing last week. The “Fancy” hitmaker has spoken up in support of the “Toxic” singer and the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being "abusive" and admitted she "personally witnessed" some of the behaviour Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.

She wrote in a statement shared to Twitter: " Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal. “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying. "I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?(sic)"

The “Fancy“ singer then took a swipe at Britney's father Jamie Spears - who the “Womanizer” hitmaker has unsuccessfully attempted to have removed as her co-conservator - and the way he behaved towards her ahead of the two stars singing 'Pretty Things' at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. She continued: “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show. Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.(sic)" #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/UPg7rkq0lW — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 1, 2021 Iggy's statement came a few days after she urged fans to "leave [her] alone" after they accused her of not supporting Britney and admitted she was worried about being sued if she did decide to speak out.

She wrote: "I signed a non disclosure and her father could and probably would sue me. "Iam actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful. "Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her.