I'm not bitter towards ex-boyfriends, says Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna insists there's "no bad blood" between herself and her ex-boyfriends. The 34-year-old model has previously dated the likes of Tyga and Rob Kardashian, and insists she does not harbour any bitterness towards either of them.

The reality star - who has King, 10, with Tyga and Dream, six, with Rob - told DailyMail.com: "It's never been like no bad blood or anything negative. "It was just two different people in two different paths. And one day, those paths collided and that's how we got the babies. Watch video:

"But moving forward in 2023, it's all positive vibes with co-parenting. Everything’s calm, there’ll be no more situations." Tyga, 33 - whose real name is Micheal Stevenson - started dating Kylie Jenner after his split from Chyna. The celebrity duo went public with their romance in March 2015, but Chyna doesn't have any bitterness towards Kylie, either.

She said: "It didn’t bother me. But that's always been my personality ... I just see stuff for what it is. You can't make somebody want to be with you. "Then on top of that, I've always been a really driven person. I just looked at it like, 'OK, now it's time for you to really get out there and succeed for you and your son. Do not worry about anything that comes in a way.' To keep focused that way." Chyna has a big following on social media, including more than 16 million followers on Instagram.