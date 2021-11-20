Inside Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' split: 'The romance just fizzled out'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship “fizzled” out according to sources, after the pair confirmed their split earlier this week. The “Senorita” singers announced their breakup earlier this week after more than two years together, and sources have now said their romance came to a natural end.

An insider told People magazine: "It just wasn't a relationship that can move forward at this point. It seems the romance just fizzled." Camila, 24, and Shawn, 23, told their fans about their split on Wednesday in a joint statement on their social media accounts. They said: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The breakup will have no doubt come as a surprise to their fans as, over the lockdown period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shawn shared how he and the ‘Havana’ hitmaker grew closer. Speaking about writing his song, ‘Summer of Love’, he said in August: "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. “Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all.

“We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful. “Just kind of writing about that. Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together." And Shawn also felt dating Camila for over two years helped them cope with their disagreements.