When double Formula One World Champion, Mika Häkkinen started joined social media, he didn’t realise that his world would be so driven by the number of followers wanting to be a part of his everyday life.

But, as time went on, Häkkinen realised fans were not able to build a personal relationship with him, as much as they tried.

This motivated Häkkinen to stop playing by Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook's rules, because his idea of speaking to his fans were a lot more than what he was being offered by the social giants.

One thing led to another, and now the 49-year-old former McLaren racing driver has co-founded his own social media platform, calling it iNZDR (Insider), which gives fans 'inside access' to a celebrity’s world. As an 'iNZIDR' you are always the first to know, and you'll always know a lot more than others. PLUS, you get free tickets, goodies from your celebrity, as well as VIP invites to their gigs. Over and above that, iNZDR has a chat functionality, allowing you chat to them, whenever possible, subsequently upgrading fans from groupie to entourage status.

The iNZDR App introduces Premium tier in social media. The service is aimed at attracting various well-known social media influencers and Häkkinen's team is currently on-boarding actors, athletes, artists and video bloggers.

iNZDR users can publish, view and comment Live Photos and videos on the App. They can also follow influencers, or celebrities, for free but selected content on Premium Accounts can be hidden behind the paywall. Premium content, image or video, will appear as blurred without monthly subscription of $1.99/month (about R23).

iNZDR Premium Accounts are expected to become a major revenue generator for social media influencers. Häkkinen, who is currently inviting influencers to join this new App, confirms that some of the influencers will donate proceeds to charity. Häkkinen himself has already more than 200 private, unseen pictures and videos in the App.

According to Häkkinen, iNZDR athletes will share detailed information about their fitness or nutrition programs as well as share training tips and other personal interests. Insiders are also expected to get genuinely in touch with the stars, through chat and video features. The App will also feature star emojis, stickers and GIFs.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

iNZDR App is advertising-free and can now be downloaded free of charge from Google Play and the App Store.