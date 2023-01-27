Ioan Gruffudd’s estranged wife Alice Evans facing arrest over court no-show

Ioan Gruffudd’s estranged wife Alice Evans is facing arrest after she failed to show up to court to answer two charges of violating his restraining order against her. The 49-year-old “Fantastic Four” actor’s former spouse, 54, did not appear at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles for a scheduled arraignment at 8.30am Thursday, and neither she or her attorney called or contacted the court to explain why she was absent.

Story continues below Advertisement

After waiting more than two hours to see if she would show up, LA superior court commissioner James Cooper issued a referral for an arrest warrant for Evans, according to “MailOnline”. Watch video: As court commissioners do not have the power to authorise warrants, a referral was sent to a judge to issue one for Evans.

Cooper told “MailOnline”’ Evans could avoid going into custody by posting bail until the next hearing is scheduled. Details of her alleged breach of her restraining order – filed by Ioan last year – have not been revealed. Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March 2021, two months after she claimed he was leaving her and their two daughters, Ella, 13 and Elsie, 9, and following a string of online attacks on him and his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace, 30, which included her sharing her and Gruffudd’s private messages on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

Evans has been banned from mentioning him on social media for three years and their bitter divorce has also been marred by their fight for child custody. Gruffudd filed for joint custody of their daughters last year after Evans requested sole custody, and the actor claimed his ex had been trying to sever his contact with their children. Evans last year risked violating her restraining order by appearing to mention Wallace in a social media post that said she was being “gaslit” and saying “B is so slim”.

Story continues below Advertisement