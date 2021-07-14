Irina Shayk friendzones Kanye West

Irina Shayk likes Kanye West "as a friend" and isn't interested in embarking on a relationship. The 35-year-old model - who has four-year-old daughter Lea with former partner Bradley Cooper - has recently been romantically linked with the “Stronger” rapper after they were seen together in France last month, but insiders insisted she isn't looking for a relationship and turned down his request to accompany him to Paris for a fashion show as she didn't want to add fuel to the speculation.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him. “She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

And although Irina was with Kanye for his 44th birthday celebrations in Provence, France, the source insisted it wasn't a romantic occasion. They said: “She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there.” The Russian beauty isn't looking for love with anyone right now.

The insider said: “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single.” Irina and Kanye - who has four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - have been friends for several years and she previously appeared in his 2010 music video for “Power”, as well as modelling for his Yeezy brand. It had previously been claimed that the “FourFiveSeconds” hitmaker had "pursued" Irina, but they were not officially a couple.

A source said earlier this month: "They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France. "She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted.