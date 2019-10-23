According to InStyle, Phoebe Torrance is a model and the daughter of Ryder Cup golf pro Sam Torrance. Picture: Instagram

Blink, and you'll miss the fact that Brooklyn Beckham's current new squeeze has an uncanny resemblance to another famous face, namely his mother. The photographer and model was seen out and about with Phoebe Torrance. According to InStyle, she's a model and the daughter of Ryder Cup golf pro Sam Torrance. Apparently, the doppelganger remarks haven't been lost on the couple, and they seem to be taking the jibes in their stride.

Brooklyn and Torrance were seen in the VIP room at London's Wellington nightclub last month, The Sun reported, and by the looks of things, their relationship has gotten more serious since then.

"A few of his friends have teased him about [her resemblance]," an insider told the British tabloid, but "Brooklyn and Phoebe move in the same social circuit, and have known of one another for quite a while."