Is Kylie Jenner catching feelings for Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet "hang out every week". The 25-year-old make-up mogul and the 27-year-old actor have grown close over recent months, but an insider insists their relationship is "not serious" for the time being.

The source told PEOPLE: "She is getting to know him. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis (Scott), she just wants to date without any pressure." Jenner – who has Stormi, five, and Aire, 14-months, with Scott – met the actor at an event in Europe earlier this year.

The brunette beauty considers Chalamet to be "fun and charming". The insider added: "They have a lot to chat about." Watch video:

Meanwhile, Jenner recently insisted that she wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. The TV star explained that in spite of her celebrity status, she actually prefers to spend time at home with her friends and family. She told HommeGirls: "I value a lot of personal time.

"So, I usually have people over for dinner, or I go to someone's house, or if we're going out somewhere usually my friends come over and we get ready together." Jenner finds it tough to engage with fans while also retaining a degree of privacy. She explained: "The internet is amazing because obviously that's where I started my business. It's been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it's about finding balance. There's a dark side to it. It's just about finding that balance."