Is SA Black Twitter really celebrating Burna Boy not winning a Grammy?









Burna Boy. Picture: Instagram When Beninese music legend Angelique Kidjo, was announced as the winner of the Best World Music Album at the Grammy Awards, in LA, on Sunday, the muso dedicated her win to fellow African giant Burna Boy, who was also nominated in the same category. During her acceptance speech she paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nigeria star and said: “This is for Burna Boy.. "Burna boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is (are) changing the way our continent is perceived in a way African music have (has) been the bedrock of every music.” While many were celebrating the Burna Boy’s milestone in being among the nominees of of this years Grammys it seems certain South Africans are still harbouring feelings of resentment against the Nigerian superstar. Taking to Twitter under the hashtag AKAwinanga, tweeps seemingly expressed their excitement at Burna Boy's loss at the Grammys.

We didn't say he wasn't nominated. all we are say is #akawinanga pic.twitter.com/ILYWLCioYk — Mamzo (@MamzoGP) January 27, 2020

A wise bhove once said #akawinanga and the whole country celebrated pic.twitter.com/lmnToRH24O — Berry Ndumiso Yiproblem🇿🇦 (@TurnUpGvngstar) January 27, 2020

#AKAwinanga When South africans (including AKA but he's hiding it tho) hear that Burna Boy did not win the grammy awards. pic.twitter.com/PqhJn1Zsht — TheonlyJoe (@itstherealjoj) January 27, 2020

We were not gonna hear the end of it if Burna boy had won that award. But look at God #AKAwinanga pic.twitter.com/hWPL2pFXc4 — 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮'𝘀 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗜𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘁 ✪ (@kyngkhokhas) January 27, 2020

Many including AKA came to Burna Boy's defense, reminding tweeps that being "nominated is a huge achievement."

The "Fela In Versace" rapper wrote: "What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner."

What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking about me and my country. In any case, Burna is still a champion. We still consider him a winner. https://t.co/PGuy5cAT2i — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 27, 2020

He added: "I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement."

I never hated Burna Boy. All I did was stand up for my country. I think it’s time to move past this narrative. It’s tired. Like I said, even a nomination is a huge achievement. https://t.co/Qw0B5I8LT3 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 27, 2020

But tweeps would hear none of that.

The fact that #AkaWinanga is a victory for me, pic.twitter.com/PfJw9p6ZG5 — Molatelo Racheku (@TheRealPaniki) January 27, 2020

Southy is beefing with that guy until he apologises, so until then.we are here #akawinanga — The Anarchist (@Lehlohonolo_13) January 27, 2020

Wabona South Africans can hold a grudge shame

They dont mess around here 😂😂💀 #AKAwinanga pic.twitter.com/3x52YaWHEu — 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) January 27, 2020

In case you missed it, Burna Boy and AKA had a fall out during the 2019 xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The rapper got caught up in an ugly twar which resulted in exchange of threats and insults between the duo. The 'African Giant”star vowed to never set foot in South Africa.

In Decemebr, Afropunk organisers dropped the Nigerian superstar, announcing just days before the annual music and lifestyle festival, that that Burna Boy will no longer be part of the festival’s Joburg 2019 edition at Constitution Hill.

The event took place from 30 to 31 December.

Prior to Afropunk fest, the Africans Unite concert, which Burna Boy was due to headline, in November was cancelled due to the controversy surrounding the rapper and xenophonic attacks.