When Beninese music legend Angelique Kidjo, was announced as the winner of the Best World Music Album at the Grammy Awards, in LA, on Sunday, the muso dedicated her win to fellow African giant Burna Boy, who was also nominated in the same category.
During her acceptance speech she paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nigeria star and said: “This is for Burna Boy..
"Burna boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is (are) changing the way our continent is perceived in a way African music have (has) been the bedrock of every music.”
While many were celebrating the Burna Boy’s milestone in being among the nominees of of this years Grammys it seems certain South Africans are still harbouring feelings of resentment against the Nigerian superstar.
Taking to Twitter under the hashtag AKAwinanga, tweeps seemingly expressed their excitement at Burna Boy's loss at the Grammys.