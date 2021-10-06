Is Snoop Dogg besties with Prince Harry and Prince William?

US rapper Snoop Dogg has opened up about his friendship with Prince Harry and Prince William, insisting he’s “cool” with the royal siblings. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Snoop revealed that the royal siblings are his “boys” and he got acquainted with these royal siblings after discovering that they were his fans.

“Harry and William are my boys,” said Snoop. “As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them and we’ve been cool ever since.” The muso, who lives nearby Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles says he has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over Thanksgiving to his home. Snoop promises to cook up a storm for the royal couple.

“If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib. They saw my cooking show and now they know that I can.” Snoops says he picked up some of his cooking skills from his friend, British celebrity chef and TV host Gordon Ramsay. “I met up with my boy Gordon and he has taught me a few things,” Snoop says.

The hip hop legend also added that he admired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for choosing their lives on their own terms. “I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding. “And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls.

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. Meanwhile, The Duke and Duchess together with world leaders are in pursuit of global vaccine equity. According to the Global Citizen report, in May, Prince Harry and Meghan have managed to raise $1.888 million (about R27.1m) to buy Covid-19 vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable people