It's a boy: Heather Rae and Tarek El Mousa celebrate baby’s arrival

Heather Rae El Mousa has given birth to a boy. The 35-year-old reality star and her husband Tarek, 41, welcomed their first child together into the world on Tuesday, they have proudly announced to fans, and couldn't be happier with the new arrival.

In a joint post shared to both their Instagram accounts, the couple captioned a photo of their hands cradling the baby, whose face couldn’t be seen: Our baby boy is here (white heart emoji) 1.31.23. Watch video: “Mama baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy (red heart emoji).(sic)"

Just last week, the “Selling Sunset” star, who is stepmom to Tarek and ex-wife Christina Hall’s kids Taylor, 12, and seven-year-old Brayden, revealed she had turned to acupuncture and other “natural” ways of inducing labour. She said: “I am just leaving acupuncture. I did acupuncture to induce labor, and I’ll tell you guys a couple other things I’ve been doing. (I’ve been eating) dates, (drinking) raspberry tea (and) I did pressure point massage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) “I’m going on a lot of walks, obviously some adult stuff, bouncing on (an) exercise ball, (and doing) acupuncture

“Like, when I do walks, I walk kind of, like, an up-down (on the curb) and walks on the sand as well. (I’m) trying natural ways.(sic)” A short time later, Heather revealed that her colleagues from the Netflix reality show had brought her the infamous “labour salad” from Pizza Café, which, for more than 30 years, is said to have helped women in Los Angeles start their contractions. She said: “When your besties secure the famous ‘labour salad’ for me, to bring to me tomorrow because it’s hours from me!”