Kourtney Kardashian is giving Younes Bendjima "another chance".
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is back dating her ex-boyfriend again and is hopeful it will all work out for the best this time around.
A source told People magazine: "In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn't trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though ...
"Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney's kids. They really like him. It's never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it."
It was previously claimed Kourtney is enjoying a "no strings attached" romance with Younes.