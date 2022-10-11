I’ve been hypersexualised from a young age, says Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson thinks she’s been objectified during her career. The 37-year-old actress, who shot to stardom as a child actor, feels she’s been “hypersexualised” from a young age.

Johansson told the “Armchair Expert” podcast: “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. “I remember thinking to myself: ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.” Johansson remembers feeling “pigeonholed” after starring alongside Bill Murray in the Sofia Coppola-directed “Lost in Translation”.

The Hollywood star, who was a teenager when she filmed the movie, said: “I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been (acting) for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualised thing. I felt like (my career) was over. “It was like: ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And I was like: ‘This is it?’” Johansson played a character five years her senior in “Lost in Translation”, and the actress can recall fearing for her career after the film’s release.

She shared: “The runway is not long on that. So, it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like: ‘Is this it?’ I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was.” By contrast, Johansson thinks the landscape is dramatically different for young actresses these days. She said: “I see younger actors that are in their twenties. It feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things.

