Ivy Park Drop or new music? Beyoncé has everyone guessing after going blank on social media

One thing about Beyoncé, she will break the internet without doing too much. But now the music sensation has gone black on all social media platforms, removing profile pictures across all platforms.

🚨Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/jzjXYFWgI3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022 As expected, the Beyhive went crazy, wanting to know what their queen is up to. “Sometimes I think Beyonce does shit to just shake up the world. Like she took them pictures down, and went to sleep,” said @MikelleStreet. While others are anticipating new music, most think she may be dropping another Ivy Park (clothing and sneaker) collection.

“What if Beyoncé removing profile pictures is part of Ivy Park rollout? Like she and her team know that it would cause massive discourse. It’d be kinda smart but let me just hope for music,” commented @beyonceparkwood. But then, if she’s going to do an Ivy Park drop, why would she also remove her YouTube profile picture? I mean, she usually uses the platform for her music videos, so there is a possibility that new music is coming, or so we hope. Others think that if it’s going to be an Ivy Park drop, it may be a pride one.

