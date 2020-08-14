J Balvin had 'bad' coronavirus

J. Balvin is only just getting better after contracting coronavirus and falling very ill. The “Mi Gente” singer has been through a "bad" period of ill health after contracting the virus and has only just started to feel better. Speaking in Spanish in a video acceptance speech during the 2020 Premios Juventud event on Thursday, he said: "At this moment, I'm just getting better from Covid-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won't think that we'll get it, but I got it and I got it bad." And the 35-year-old star - who is currently in Colombia - has urged his fans to take the pandemic more seriously and take precautions to protect their health. He added: "My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn't a joke. The virus is real and it's dangerous."

The singer recently spoke about how meditation has helped to ease his battle with anxiety and depression and credits the practice as vital to his recovery.

He revealed: "There are many ways that I have dealt with my mental health. I have gone to see doctors. I have taken medication. These things are essential.

"But one other method that has meant everything to me - and is the reason I'm writing this - is meditation.

"Meditation, to me, can be one of the key first steps in achieving mental and spiritual well-being.

"Why? Because in many ways it is the most natural step. Meditation is about opening your mind to self awareness.

"It's about understanding that your mind isn't just an idea - it's a living, breathing thing, something that needs to be cared for and looked after. Meditation is the act of mental hygiene."