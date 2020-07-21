J. Cole confirms he has two sons

Rap star J. Cole has revealed via a new essay for The Players' Tribune that he is the father of two sons.

The 35-year-old rap star has always tried to remain tight-lipped about his personal life, but in a new essay concerning the four years since the release of his "4 Your Eyez Only" album, he's revealed he is a father to two young boys.

Cole - who has been married to Melissa Heholt since 2015 - wrote for The Players' Tribune: "Four years have passed. In that time I've been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist."

The "Crooked Smile" hitmaker also admitted he's already thinking about retirement, although his short-term focus remains on completing his upcoming album "The Fall Off".

Cole - who previously revealed he had one son with his wife - shared: "[I have a] long-term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done."