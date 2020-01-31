Ja Rule has insisted it would be a "surprise" to him to perform at the Super Bowl this weekend, despite speculation he'll join Jennifer Lopez on stage.
The 43-year-old rapper has recorded two songs with Jennifer Lopez, "I'm Real" and "Ain't It Funny" but won't be joining the 'On the Floor' hitmaker when she co-headlines the coveted half-time slot at the NFL showpiece game with Shakira on Sunday.
Asked if he'll perform with Jennifer, Ja Rule - who is currently in Miami but for unrelated reasons - told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Everybody's asking me. Everyone's thinking it is gonna be a surprise, but it'll be a surprise to me as well."