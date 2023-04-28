Jada Pinkett Smith looking for a new home for axed ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith is trying to find a “new home” for “Red Table Talk”. The 51-year-old actress took to social media to announce her ambition after Meta confirmed that it’s ending the hit talk show.

Pinkett Smith – who hosts the show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith – wrote on Instagram: "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the team disband. Watch video: “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at ‘Red Table’ are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon."

Pinkett Smith has co-hosted the show since 2018 and in 2021, the series won a Daytime Emmy award. But now, Meta has announced plans to end its Facebook Watch original programming, which includes “Red Table Talk”. The Hollywood star – who is married to Will Smith – has used the show to discuss scandals and contentious issues, including allegations that she had an affair with music star August Alsina in 2020.

She said during one episode: “I felt like it was really important to come to the table and clear the air. We were purposely not saying anything … We specifically never said anything. “So coming to the table was like, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.” During the show, she said that she “got into a different kind of entanglement with August”.