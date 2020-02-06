Jameela Jamil has come out as queer.
The 33-year-old actress felt forced into opening up about her sexuality after she was slammed with criticism for joining the new TV show 'Legendary' - a competition focused on ballroom culture and voguing - as many people thought the panel should be exclusively made up of queer people to reflect the show's themes.
Taking to her Twitter account, the radio presenter said: "This is why I never officially came out as queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, as it's not easy within the south Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if ever straight-up asked about it on Twitter.
"But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid.