Jameela Jamil arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Jameela Jamil believes having an abortion was the "best decision" she has have ever made as she commented on a controversial abortion law that has just been passed in the state of Georgia. The 'Good Place' star has revealed she underwent the procedure when she was younger, as she commented on a controversial abortion law which was passed in the state of Georgia that outlaws most terminations once "a fetal heartbeat" is detected, a development that usually occurs at around six weeks.

She wrote on Twitter: "This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist ... I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made.

Both for me, and for the baby I didn't want, and wasn't ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel ... Ps.. this isn't any diss at ALL to foster homes. I'm in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all (sic)"

I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel. - Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 13, 2019

And the 33-year-old actress admits the new law "hurts her heart".

She added in a post on Instagram: "This hurts my heart in so many different ways ... I can't imagine having fallen pregnant and being FORCED BY LAW to carry his baby to term, and see someone who looked like him every day, otherwise I can get the death penalty?! How do we help the women of Georgia? And Northern Ireland where this nightmare is ongoing. (sic)"