Jameela Jamil: I used to be a misogynist

Jameela Jamil used to be a "misogynist" as she "didn't have a good vibe of women growing up". The “Good Place” actress admits she "didn't have a good vibe of women growing up" and admits she would "speak disparagingly" about women and "s***-shame" them because she "thought" it was feminism. Speaking on Red Table Talk, she said: "I was a misogynist. I didn’t have a good vibe of women growing up. I would speak disparagingly about women. I thought women were always about drama. “I had all this rage and then I would project it at women, at the nearest, easiest target. There is documented proof of me s***-shaming loads of female celebrities, like Miley, Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim… all these different people, Iggy Azalea. I was doing it because I was in pain. I was a troll. I thought I was doing feminism." Meanwhile, Jameela previously admitted she stands "in front" of everything she's said on Twitter.

The 34-year-old actress wrote: "I've been seeing for months now that my tweets keep being deleted.

“And it says that I have deleted them, when I haven't. And it's made people on here think it's me shying away from opinions or controversial exchanges I've had.

“Especially when it's happened over supportive tweets about the trans community, the disabled community, the Black community, or the fat community, to think that people think I have changed my mind and deliberately deleted those statements makes my blood boil.

"I stand by all the s*** that I've said that has been helpful, and I stand (sorry and embarrassed) in front of all the s*** I got wrong, knowing it will always be behind me and that I can never delete it in anyone's memory, and nor should I ... Turns out it was some third-party apps that had access to my account doing it all along.

“So boring, and irrelevant but also good for people to know this can happen.

“Put two factor authentication on, use external password protection and monitor when third party apps you've given access to, (which you shouldn't do) are entering your account without your permission. (sic)"