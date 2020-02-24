Jameela Jamil arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Jameela Jamil has confessed she was at "a point of near death" because of trolling online. The "Good Place" star suffers a number of chronic health conditions but has regularly been accused of lying about them - with some saying she has Munchausen's syndrome, which is a psychological disorder where a person pretends to be ill - and she admits all the negative comments and jibes have affected her mental health.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: "Last week triggered me to a point of near death. I have a fragile past with suicide. If you live in pain and have to survive a lot, just to still be here, it's agonising to have people tell you that you made it up.

"I would have preferred a happier, pain free life with more fun and experiences rather than just struggling through month to month. What happened to me was incredibly cruel and scary and it triggered a lot of people who live in the same situation as me.

"Our lives are hard enough without gaslighting and abuse and I'm glad at lease we know we have each other because all this s**t is out in the open."