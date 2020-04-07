James Blake acknowledges Mzansi after chaotic comments during IG live concert

British singer and musician James Blake held his second Instagram Live concert on Monday where he performed new and old songs. During his concert, the "The Colour In Anything" star once again took to his piano where he performed a 45-minute set consisting of songs such as an extended version of "Forward" - which was featured on Beyoncé's "Lemonade" visual album, and two new unreleased tracks. In the first live concert held two weeks again, South Africans flooded the comment section and this time around it was no different. While the initial comments were all crying and applause emojis, Blake stopped midway to have a rooibos tea break and did a quick Q&A session.

But he seemed to have missed all the South Africans asking him questions.

Having the "Retrograde" singer "blue tick" his SA fans didn't go well as it led to the comments section becoming very petty and chaotic.

Some of the comments included @Tumi213 saying: "You're just like our dad's shame".

@Deyekesti commenting: "James we have small cases here come to South Ah"

@Abandonedone saying: "Bruh. Recognize South Africa"

my favourite part about IG lives is the comments section, look at Tumi and Sinesipho😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uKDXsy8kYL — ON (@Sihle_ON) April 6, 2020

On tonight’s episode of chaotic comments on James’ live pic.twitter.com/B55uugvs13 — i should be working on my thesis✨ (@Mijeaux) April 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/R2G9ropFUO — i should be working on my thesis✨ (@Mijeaux) April 6, 2020

@yamalisa your comment finished me pic.twitter.com/DLmxNpyFR2 — i should be working on my thesis✨ (@Mijeaux) April 6, 2020

It seems that all the harassment worked as he finally acknowledges the South Africans in the comments section and said he saw all the love and plans on coming to Mzansi at some stage.