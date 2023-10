James Cameron reveals near-death experience on set of 'The Abyss'

The 69-year-old director was at the helm of the 1989 science fiction film about a deep sea research team trying to recover a lost Navy submarine but found himself in a life-or-death situation when he was shooting underwater and the oxygen tank was running out but he had no way of contacting the photographer above the surface.

He told Variety: "We had the ‘angels,’ which were the safety divers that were right there, and each one was assigned to one or two of the actors and just kept them in sight the whole time. But] they weren’t watching me.

“Everybody’s setting lights and nobody’s watching. I’m trying to get [underwater director of photography] Al Giddings' attention on the (public address). But Al had been involved in a diving accident, and he blew out both eardrums. So, he was deaf as a post.

“And I’m wasting my last breath of air on an underwater PA system going, ‘Al … Al …,' and he’s working away with his back to me. At that point, it was almost checkout point and the safety divers are taught to hold you down so you don’t embolize and let your lungs over expand going up.