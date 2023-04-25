Jamie Foxx is ‘much better, awake and alert’

Cannon says Jamie Foxx is doing “so much better”. The “Masked Singer” host, 42, said his Oscar-winning friend, 55, was “awake” and “alert” almost two weeks after he was hospitalised with a “medical complication”.

He told “Entertainment Tonight” about the “Ray” actor: “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. Watch video:

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favour.” Cannon said even though he couldn’t say what Foxx’s condition was, “it'll be out there soon”. Cannon had asked his online followers on April 15, to speak “words of affirmation” to help Foxx recover, saying on Instagram: “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a spirit bigger than this small planet!!

“Continuing to send prayers, healing energy and love frequencies your way Big Bro!! “You know how much I love you family.” Foxx’s emergency stopped him shooting his upcoming film “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz, and sources last week said a raft of tests were being carried out on the star to get to the bottom of his unspecified condition. His daughter and “Beat Shazam” co-host Corinne Foxx said he will be receiving treatment for an unspecified issue.

The 29 year old said on Instagram in a message “from the Foxx family”: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”