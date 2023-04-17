Jamie Foxx ‘still steadily recovering’ after being stricken by ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still “steadily” recovering after suffering his “medical complication”. The “Ray” actor, 55, was revealed to be receiving treatment for an unspecified issue by his daughter and “Beat Shazam” co-host Corinne Foxx, 29, who said on Wednesday, April 12, her dad was in “recovery” following the scare.

A source told “People” he is continuing to “steadily improve”. An insider also told the outlet the set of Foxx’s new film “Back in Action” was “shut down” on Wednesday due to Foxx’s absence, but they said filming resumed a day later using a stand-in for him on set.

Corinne said on Instagram in a message from the Foxx family: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation have also told TMZ that Foxx was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning in a “serious enough” condition that members of his family travelled by his side. An insider told the outlet: “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”