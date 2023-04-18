Jamie Foxx’s doctors ‘trying to figure out what happened to actor’ as he continues to languish in hospital

Jamie Foxx’s doctors are reportedly trying to “figure out what happened” to the actor. The “Ray” Oscar-winner, 55, is said to be in hospitalised in Atlanta nearly a week after he was stricken by a “medical complication” that forced him to stop shooting his upcoming film ‘Back in Action’ alongside Cameron Diaz.

And sources say a raft of tests are being carried out on the star to get to the bottom of his as yet unspecified condition. Watch video: People reported on Monday that it had confirmed “the actor is still in a Georgia medical facility, having tests run following the ‘medical complication’ his daughter, Corinne Foxx, spoke out about last week”.

Another insider has told CNN Foxx was under observation by medical professionals “still trying to figure out what exactly happened”. The source said: “They are running tests.” Foxx was said to be “steadily” recovering.

Corinne, 29, said on April 12 that her dad was in “recovery” following the scare. An insider previously told People the set of Foxx’s “Back in Action” film was shut down on Wednesday because of the actor’s absence, but they added that filming resumed a day later, using a stand-in for the star on set. Corinne said on Instagram in a message “from the Foxx family”: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” Sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation have told TMZ that Foxx was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning in a “serious enough” condition that members of his family travelled to be by his side.

An inside told the outlet: “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.” Foxx has Corinne with his ex, Connie Kline, and has second daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his former girlfriend Kristin Grannis. A flood of his famous friends have sent him their wishes and prayers for his recovery, with actress Kerry Washington, 46, saying she was sending “love and prayers” to her “movie huzbin” after she portrayed his wives in “Ray” and “Django Unchained”.