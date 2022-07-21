Jane Fonda insists sex gets better with age for women

Jane Fonda says sex gets better for women as they get older “because they lose their fear of saying what they need”. The 84-year-old Hollywood legend – who has been married three times in her life to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner – insists that as women mature they get more confident to tell their lovers exactly what they want when they are getting physical between the sheets, and that leads to more satisfying lovemaking.

Appearing on “Andy Cohen Live”, she shared: “Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need. “We waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ We don’t wanna do that … But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.’” The “Grace and Frankie“ star and Cohen also talked about parenting on the show, as the host became a second-time dad to daughter Lucy three months ago.

Fonda told Andy – who also has a son – the best way he can develop a close relationship from the “get-go” with his little girl which will then lead to a lifetime of trust. The mother of three said: “If she sees you as a parent who can be totally present and listen from your heart, then she will always come to you when she has problems. “You’ll be the person she goes to, to get answers.”